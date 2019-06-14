Chatham Co. Police seek man charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children

Detectives have warrants for 32-year-old Phung Huynh. Photo source: Chatham County Police Department.
June 14, 2019 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:53 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a man charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Warrants have been issued for 32-year-old Phung Huynh. Huynh is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

