Chatham County Sheriff’s Office warns of elaborate phone scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public about an elaborate phone scam it recently identified.
Officials say the scam utilizes an automated system and individuals who are identifying themselves as deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that it does not discuss or take care of valid warrants over the telephone, and if they have an active warrant, it will be served in-person by a uniformed deputy.
If you receive a call of this manner, do not follow the instructions given. Hang up and immediately contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 912.652.7634.
