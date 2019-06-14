Collision sends car crashing into front porch of home at DeLesseps Ave, Puerto Rico St

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A two-vehicle collision Friday morning in Savannah sent one vehicle crashing into a home.
Police say an SUV collided with a sedan at the intersection of DeLesseps Avenue and Puerto Rico Street just before 8 a.m. The impact of the crash caused the sedan to leave the roadway, running across the front yard of a residence and striking the front porch of a home.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance just to be checked out and is expected to be OK. There were no other injuries reported.
Savannah Police, Chatham Fire and Mercy EMS all responded to the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
