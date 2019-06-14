Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-14-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in through the weekend with much drier conditions. The high pressure will move further east into the Atlantic. This will allow more moisture to return Monday and a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Today will be sunny and warm, high 80-86. Tonight will be clear and mild, lows 59-70. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer, highs 82-90. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Tuesday through Thursday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. The tropics remain very quiet with no tropical storm development expected through the weekend.
