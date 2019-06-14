Deputies looking for missing 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man.
Hubert Lee Clodfelter of Columbine Court in Murrells Inlet was last seen in March 2019, according to his wife.
Clodfelter’s daughter notified the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office March 14 about her concerns in not being able to get in touch with him for two years. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds.
Anyone with information about Mr. Clodfelter’s whereabouts should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
