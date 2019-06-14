Free ‘Fashioned 4 Greatness’ event to help job seekers find employment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Job interviews can be intimidating. So, a couple of community groups want to help job seekers look and feel their best.
Fashioned 4 Greatness is a free event which helps people land their next career move.
It’s not always about the looks, but a future employer wants to see that you know how to carry yourself accordingly. That’s why St. Joseph’s/Candler and other community groups want to help you look your best.
At the event, there will be representatives conducting mock interviews. There will also be make-up tutorials, hair tutorials, and barber services. In addition, participants will be able to take home a free professional outfit thanks to donations from community members and other nonprofits.
Fashioned 4 Greatness will take place Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Community Center on W. 36th Street.
