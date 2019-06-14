Friday: Gorgeous Weather Settles In!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s with relatively low humidity.
Temps are forecast to be approaching 80° by noon, with plenty of sunshine.
Today’s forecast remains dry with a high temperature in the mid-80s in most communities. Humidity remains low and a breeze continues in the afternoon and evening forecasts. Temperatures cool back into the 70s quickly after sunset.
Saturday morning begins in the 60s.
Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s. Sunday features slightly warmer temperatures, but a continued mostly dry forecast.
Hotter temps, greater humidity and a chance of rain enters the forecast next week.
