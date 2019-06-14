Georgia Southern Football is spending summer in the weight-room

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the old saying goes, championships are made in the weight-room. While the average person was asleep, the Georgia Southern football team was participating in their daily team run. Following that, a trip to the weight-room.
“Your best effort. Right? Your best effort every single day in every single thing we do.”
That’s all that Southern’s Strength and Conditioning Coach, Matt Greenhalgh asks of his players. He won’t be calling out plays on the sidelines, but he plays a vital role for the team.
The weight-room has become a sanctuary of sorts for the Eagles.
“These guys do go through so many stressors and they come in here and there might be something else going on, so I’ve got to bring positive energy and make sure they come- you might be having a bad day, but when you come in here, look guys, we’re going to work, so lets go ahead, lets have a great mentality and if I don’t have a great mentality, how can I expect them to have a great mentality," Greenhalgh asks.
The players say the chemistry you see on the field is built in the weight room on these summer days.
“At the end of the day, football is a game- so you’ve got to have fun with it no matter what you’re doing," said redshirt junior quarterback, Shai Werts. "If you come in here every day being miserable, you know, that’s how it’s going to be. So you’ve got to come in here and have fun and make the best of your time in the weight room and that’s what we come in here and do.”
For at least fifty minutes four times a week, they come in and give their max effort.
“Our strength coach- he makes sure that nobody in here is slacking and the different leaders on the team- we make sure that nobody is slacking, so we know we’re only as good as our weakest link," added Kindle Vildor, senior cornerback.
Transfer redshirt junior tight end Emory McKenzie is already feeling the benefits of the Eagles’ program.
“We’re light-years ahead of where we were last year. I’m probably in the best shape of my life.”
Head Coach Chad Lunsford says the work they are putting in through these summer months will make them a different team on the field in the fall.
“I think because we went early spring ball this year, I think you’re going to see a very strong football team this year and so, I’m looking forward to seeing what their hard work kind of produces come fall.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.