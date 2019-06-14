IOP Police chief warns of Portuguese man o’ war sighting on beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms’ new police chief said his officers were among the latest along the coast to respond to a call about a Portuguese man o’ war on the beach.
Police Chief Kevin Cornett said one of the day’s calls Thursday involved a report that one of the jellyfish-like creatures had washed ashore on the beach.
“You should steer clear of these highly venomous relatives of jellyfish both in the water and ashore, as even a dead man-of-war has a sting strong enough to sometimes require medical attention,” SCDNR said in a Facebook post.
In the last few weeks, there have been sightings on Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and Hilton Head Island beaches as well as on beaches from Florida to North Carolina.
SCDNR said the bright blue color of a Portuguese man o’ war should make them easy to recognize and avoid.
