Jerry Seinfeld coming to Savannah in September
Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Thursday, September 5th, 2019. Photo source: Savannah Civic Center.
June 14, 2019 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 11:06 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jerry Seinfeld will return to Savannah to perform in September.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. He’s best known for his Emmy Award winning sitcom “Seinfeld,” which aired for nine season from 1989 to 1998.

The comedian will perform at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets start a $47 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. online at SavannahCivic.com, by phone at 1(800) 514-3849 or in person at the Savannah Civic Center Box Office.

