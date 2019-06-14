Jerry Seinfeld coming to Savannah in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jerry Seinfeld will return to Savannah to perform in September.
Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. He’s best known for his Emmy Award winning sitcom “Seinfeld,” which aired for nine season from 1989 to 1998.
The comedian will perform at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets start a $47 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. online at SavannahCivic.com, by phone at 1(800) 514-3849 or in person at the Savannah Civic Center Box Office.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.