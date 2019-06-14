Lowcountry hosts Women’s South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Dataw Island Club on St. Helena Island in Beaufort County played host to the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship.
The third day of the event, the final round, was played on Thursday.
The Women’s South Carolina Golf Association was formed to promote and serve the best interests of women’s golf in the Palmetto State. Founded in 1949, the non-profit membership is made up of more than 275 South Carolina Golf Clubs with more than 14,000 female golfers
Like any outdoor activity this week, the field of nearly 50 women had to battle the rain.
“The weather has been a huge factor. We’re fortunate to get all 54 holes in and a playoff, so we’re very excited about that. I know other parts of the county haven’t been so fortunate, so we had one delay on Tuesday, but other than that, we’ve managed to get it all in," said Dave Britton, the Director of Golf at Dataw.
The final round went into a five-hole playoff between seven-time winner of the event, Dawn Woodard and Hilton Head Prep rising-senior Sophia Burnett. Woodard won the tournament with a birdie shot on 18.
