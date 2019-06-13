N.C. map solves the mystery of where sharks are hiding in the ocean

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) – Breaking news – there are sharks in the ocean.
Seriously, it’s been confirmed by a group in North Carolina, and they even created a map to show us where, exactly, these creatures can be found in the deep blue sea.
The tongue-in-cheek map was posted to the Facebook page for the Carolina Beach and Kure Beach communities, which are located south of Wilmington.
“This shows you where you might find sharks in the ocean” was the simple message that accompanied the map, along with four shark emojis.
By 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the map had been shared over 4,200 times and had reached over 500,000 people.
The humorous post comes soon after North Carolina’s second shark attack for the month of June thus far.
