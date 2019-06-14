Newborn, cut from Chicago teen’s womb, dies after 2 months on life support


By Tesalon Felicien | June 14, 2019 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 9:01 AM

CHICAGO (Gray News) – A newborn baby that was cut out of his mother’s womb after two women strangled her has died.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, the child of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, died Friday after nearly two months on life support.

The baby passed away from a severe brain injury, said family spokesperson Julie Contreras in a Facebook post.

The family will hold a private funeral, Contreras said.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 killing of Ochoa-Lopez.

The Associated Press reported her body was found last month in a garbage can behind the Figueroas’ house on the southwest side of Chicago.

Ochoa-Lopez went to the Figueroas on April 23 to accept free baby clothes and was strangled with a cord, according to investigators.

A memorial of flowers, balloons, a cross and photo of victim Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, are displayed on the lawn, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Chicago, outside the home where Ochoa-Lopez was murdered last month. Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy says a pregnant Ochoa-Lopez, who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb, was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Clarisa Figueroa then cut the baby from Ochoa-Lopez’s womb and the woman and her daughter wrapped her body in a blanket, placing it in a plastic bag, prosecutors said.

Piotr Bobak, Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, is charged with concealing a homicide.

The suspects are due in court June 26.

