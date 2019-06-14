Nonprofit groups request county dollars at Chatham County’s 2020 budget hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the Chatham County Commission meeting on Friday, nonprofit groups had a chance to make a case for their request of county dollars they hope to secure.
It was part of the first public hearing for the proposed 2020 Chatham County budget.
One group depending on county assistance is Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. The clinic works to improve the health of all citizens, especially those with limited financial resources and high-risk populations. Curtis V. Cooper’s CEO, Albert Grandy, says they’re looking at possible staff reductions if the county doesn’t match the $2 million in funding they contributed to the clinic last year. Grandy explained what this could mean for patients.
“They would have longer to wait, they would probably utilize the emergency room, and we’ll go a little backwards, because we had been reducing that at this point, in terms of utilization of emergency rooms for non-emergency situations."
Right now, county staff is recommending $400,000 less in funding for the clinic, even though the numbers of patients coming through the doors are going up.
“We had 22,000 unique users last year in our system of care, and 50 percent of those are uninsured. That’s 3,000 up from the previous year, from 2017,” Grandy said.
The recommended awards total is smaller than last year by about $3 million.
Another community healthcare provider facing funding assistance is J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare - with a recommended $400,000 less than last year.
Several reasons for reductions in recommended funding from they county are - if there is any duplication of services, or a need isn’t justified, the funding was reduced or eliminated. Also, others requesting county funding assistance will have another chance to make their case at the June 28 public budget hearing.
