Organization says they would have preferred hand marked ballots for new voting system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lynn Teague with the League of Women Voters said she’s glad the new voting system for South Carolina has a paper trail.
“This is not necessarily high praise, but it is better than what we had before,” she said.
The South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) unveiled the new hybrid voting system Monday afternoon. Teague said she’s pleased the state is using paper ballots but would’ve preferred a hand marked voting system rather than the use of ballot marking devices.
According to the SEC, the devices cannot be hacked or interfered with since they are not connected to the internet.
Teague said the League of Women Voters of South Carolina are concerned with potential software issues they’ve detected in the past.
“The greater danger might be malfunction which we know has happened in every election since 2010,” Teague said.
The new system will cost the SEC about $51 million.
“The best thing we can do since that decision has been made is for people to vote,” she added. “Vote in large numbers and an informed way.”
Teague said they will use the scanned ballot images the SEC will make available to the public for audits.
“The League of Women Voters will continue to look at how the system is working,” she said. “Whether there are identifiable weak points in the system or problem areas.”
According to the SEC, they received seven different bids from three companies. At least one of those bids included a voting system that used hand marked ballots.
