S.C. family asking for birthday cards for boy fighting cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Freddie Taylor is an outgoing kid who loves to dance and hug, but unfortunately, this almost three-year-old with Down Syndrome has been fighting a battle not many could imagine.
“We got a call that they found some abnormal cells,” Joanne Taylor, Freddie’s mom, said. “We had to come to the ER and he was admitted right away.”
It was at that moment a few months ago that Freddie was diagnosed with Leukemia, a blood cancer. He’s now finishing up his fourth round of chemotherapy, getting ready for his fifth.
“I guess you find a new normal,” Taylor said. “Even though that’s weird to say, because his new normal now involves fighting cancer and going through chemotherapy.”
Freddie is getting treated at MUSC Childrens Hospital, and his treatment is expected to last at least two more years. He then won’t be considered cured until he’s in remission for another five.
“I feel like it’s been forever, but it’s only been five months,” Taylor said. “We still have a long way to go.”
Luckily, they’re not on this journey alone. A week ago, Taylor asked if folks could send birthday cards for Freddie’s big day on Friday. The response has been huge. He’s received cards and packages from Las Vegas to Summerville.
“I think it’s awesome that many people seem to care about how Freddie’s doing and they don’t even know him, and they want him to have a happy birthday,” Taylor said. “It makes me feel like it’s not going to be such a terrible birthday being stuck in the hospital.”
It also helps that reading is one of Freddie’s favorite things to do.
“He reads the paper. He reads the labs that come in the morning,” Taylor said. “So, we open the cards and read them together.”
The family is still accepting cards. They can be sent to Freddie at:
7B Children’s Hospital
MUSC
165 Ashley Ave.
PO Box 250329
Charleston, SC 29425
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.