Search for escaped inmate underway in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - A search is underway in Hazlehurst after officials say two inmates assaulted a jailer and took off Thursday night.
Jeff Davis County Sheriff Preston Bohannon says they quickly captured one of them, but they’re still searching for the other one.
Investigators say the inmates, identified as Christopher Thomas Hatton and Joshua Eason, overpowered the jailer when the jailer unlocked a door.
Eason was caught right way. Hatton is still on the loose.
Hatton was being held in Jeff Davis County on a probation warrant and charges from a chase and shootout in Emanuel County that took place last month. He is considered to be dangerous.
WTOC is talking with investigators to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
