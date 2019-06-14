Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Furman, SC

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident that took place a little over a week ago at a mobile home in Furman.
On June 9, Hampton County investigators responded to a home on Stafford Road in response to the home being shot multiple times, injuring three people inside.
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Precious Frazier of Estill on Friday. She is charged with four counts of assault/attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On June 12, investigators arrested 24-year-old Christopher Fields of Estill. He is charged with four counts of assault/attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Hampton County Sheriff T.C. Smalls commends his officers for a professional, swift, and thorough investigation.
