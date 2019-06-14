Sinkhole develops in the Lowcountry after heavy rain

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - After parts of Bluffton received more than 11 inches during storms this week, sinkholes have developed in one neighborhood along HWY 278. A couple of people, including Belfair resident Rebecca Donaldson, sent WTOC three pictures of the sinkhole.
We reached out to the National Weather Service to confirm whether or not it was a sinkhole or just a washout. According to yourdictionary.com, a washout is the erosion of a relatively soft surface, such as a roadbed, by a sudden gush of water, like from a downpour or floods.
“I would call it a sinkhole based on how the banks seem to slide into the hole and not transported away. Also, the area seems to be significantly altered, looking at the storm drain and man hole access, multiple utility lines and irrigation pipes,” said Neil Dixon, with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Either way, it is a little unnerving to see that out of your bedroom window.
