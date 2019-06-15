Annual Juneteenth celebration remembers Emancipation Proclamation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds gathered in Wells Park on Saturday for the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in America.
The annual Juneteenth celebration helps remember the Emancipation Proclamation and end of slavery following the Civil War. The day included live music, art and a recognition ceremony.
For local organizers, it’s a chance to look back on national and local history to note the progress and look ahead.
“It means so much to us that we are free,” said Marilyn Jackson with the Daughters of Mary Magdalene. “We still have a long long way to go. But most importantly, we are not slaves anymore.”
Juneteenth carries even more significance for this area as Savannah was a port in which slaves arrived in Georgia.
