Georgia Southern has 30 baseball players on summer leagues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thirty Eagles have made their way into summer baseball leagues across the country- including three right in Savannah.
The Coastal Plain League - the league the Savannah Bananas play in - has seven GSU student-athletes. Aidan McAllister and Steven Curry each play for the Wilmington Sharks, and Jason Swan and Christian Avant suit up for the Wilson Tobs. Junior utility player Mason Miller, sophomore infielder Austin Thompson, and junior right hand pitcher Tyler Owens each add some local flavor to the Savannah Bananas.
“It’s always great to have local talent, just because they understand the environment. They know what’s expected to them. They’re awesome, talented players, but the fans embrace it too. They love seeing guys from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern; anybody that’s from the Georgia-area, obviously, they get fired up for, so it’s great, and I appreciate those coaches sending great players," said Bananas Head Coach Tyler Gillum.
Team President Jared Orton echoed the sentiment.
“I love when the crowd, you know, we make that first announcement, you know, such and such from Georgia Southern, and the place just erupts because people just kind of have that hometown spirit about them. It’s really cool.”
The Bananas took back-to-back losses to their rival, the Macon Bacon, falling Thursday night 15-9 in Macon and 6-1 in Savannah on Friday.
The other Eagles in summer leagues include:
Cape Cod League
Mason McWhorter – Cotuit Kettleers
Joe Nahas – Cotuit Kettleers
Cal Ripken League
Noah Searcy – D.C. Grays
California Collegiate League
Nolan Tressler – Arroyo Seco Saints
Hayden Harris – Arroyo Seco Saints
Blake Evans – Orange County Riptide
Nick Jones – Orange County Riptide
Florida Collegiate League
Gerry Kelly – Winter Garden Squeeze
MINK League
JP Tighe – St. Joseph Mustangs
Austin Kleinlein – St. Joseph Mustangs
Chandler Davis – Clarinda A’s
New England Collegiate League
Mitchell Golden – Keene Swamp Bats
David Johnson – Keene Swamp Bats
Jonathan Edwards – Keene Swamp Bats
Rhett Gay – Sanford Mainers
Jacob Parker – Sanford Mainers
Perfect Game Collegiate League
Kross Grundy – Geneva Red Wings
Griffin Davis – Saugerties Stallions
Noah Ledford – Saugerties Stallions
Zach Strickland – Saugerties Stallions
Prospect League
Austin Hohm – Champion City Kings
Sunbelt League
Michael Bryant – Alpharetta Aviators
Johns Hamilton – Alpharetta Aviators
