Georgia Southern has 30 baseball players on summer leagues

Georgia Southern Baseball on the campus of Coastal Carolina University of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament. (Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Lyndsey Gough | June 14, 2019 at 9:57 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 10:37 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thirty Eagles have made their way into summer baseball leagues across the country- including three right in Savannah.

The Coastal Plain League - the league the Savannah Bananas play in - has seven GSU student-athletes. Aidan McAllister and Steven Curry each play for the Wilmington Sharks, and Jason Swan and Christian Avant suit up for the Wilson Tobs. Junior utility player Mason Miller, sophomore infielder Austin Thompson, and junior right hand pitcher Tyler Owens each add some local flavor to the Savannah Bananas.

“It’s always great to have local talent, just because they understand the environment. They know what’s expected to them. They’re awesome, talented players, but the fans embrace it too. They love seeing guys from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern; anybody that’s from the Georgia-area, obviously, they get fired up for, so it’s great, and I appreciate those coaches sending great players," said Bananas Head Coach Tyler Gillum.

Team President Jared Orton echoed the sentiment.

“I love when the crowd, you know, we make that first announcement, you know, such and such from Georgia Southern, and the place just erupts because people just kind of have that hometown spirit about them. It’s really cool.”

The Bananas took back-to-back losses to their rival, the Macon Bacon, falling Thursday night 15-9 in Macon and 6-1 in Savannah on Friday.

The other Eagles in summer leagues include:

Cape Cod League

Mason McWhorter – Cotuit Kettleers

Joe Nahas – Cotuit Kettleers

Cal Ripken League

Noah Searcy – D.C. Grays

California Collegiate League

Nolan Tressler – Arroyo Seco Saints

Hayden Harris – Arroyo Seco Saints

Blake Evans – Orange County Riptide

Nick Jones – Orange County Riptide

Florida Collegiate League

Gerry Kelly – Winter Garden Squeeze

MINK League

JP Tighe – St. Joseph Mustangs

Austin Kleinlein – St. Joseph Mustangs

Chandler Davis – Clarinda A’s

New England Collegiate League

Mitchell Golden – Keene Swamp Bats

David Johnson – Keene Swamp Bats

Jonathan Edwards – Keene Swamp Bats

Rhett Gay – Sanford Mainers

Jacob Parker – Sanford Mainers

Perfect Game Collegiate League

Kross Grundy – Geneva Red Wings

Griffin Davis – Saugerties Stallions

Noah Ledford – Saugerties Stallions

Zach Strickland – Saugerties Stallions

Prospect League

Austin Hohm – Champion City Kings

Sunbelt League

Michael Bryant – Alpharetta Aviators

Johns Hamilton – Alpharetta Aviators

