Record number of sea turtles expected on Hilton Head Island this year

When you’re finished enjoying a day at the beach, they say the simplest things you can do to help the sea turtle nest is to pick up your beach equipment and your litter, and not shine a light on the sea turtles. Sea Turtle Patrol also says filling in holes before you leave the beach is important for the turtles’ survival. If you see a nest that hasn’t been marked, you can contact South Carolina or Georgia DNR and let them know where to find it.