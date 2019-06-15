4 rescued after boat takes on water in Wilmington River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Four people are safe after their boat took on water, sinking shortly before noon on Saturday.
Chatham Co. Police Marine Patrol rescued three adults and one 13-year-old child as the boat was sinking on the Intracoastal Waterway at the Wilmington River.
Marine Patrol Units were on scene minutes after a distress call came in. Three people were in the water. The driver of the boat had already been picked up by passing boaters, who took him to a dock to receive medical treatment.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Marine Patrol rescued the three passengers without incident.
Officers think that everyone moved to the back of the boat at one point, causing it to quickly take on water. They say it is also possible that the boat’s bilge pump may have malfunctioned, also causing the vessel to rapidly take on water.
