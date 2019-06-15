Savannah Banana’s Nanas become a fixture at games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re lucky enough to catch the Savannah Bananas playing at the historic Grayson Stadium, you’re sure to have no shortage of entertainment.
For example, a dance team made entirely of senior citizens debuted a new dance at the Savannah Bananas game on Friday night.
“The Banana Nanas were just kind of a dream of ours," said Jared Orton, the president of baseball team. "I think we were driving down the road one day and we were kind of just discussing random ideas and said 'what if we had a senior citizen dance team called the Banana Nanas.”
And that’s how the Nanas were born. The team is made up of 11 retired women ranging in age from 65 to 77. They take to the field to entertain the thousands that pack Historic Grayson Stadium each week.
“They’ll stop us and say 'hey Nana, good luck on your dance!”
“Wow, what an unbelievable group of women that come out and with all the energy in the world, you know, I always talk about they’re energy-givers," said Tyler Gillium, Head Coach for the Bananas. "They come out and get after it. They’re 65, 70-years-old, I don’t know, they all look 21. They’re phenominal. They get after it. People love it, they’re one of our biggest hits here with the Bananas.”
“You can hear them screaming when we do certain moves,” said Nanas Sandy Sikes and Agnes Brentley.
The Nanas practice two and a half hours three times and perform at two games each week.
Each woman has a different reason for participating, but they said they love their Banana family.
“I did this because my cholestrol was high, my blood sugar," said Sandy Sikes. "I was pre-diabetic, I just lost my husband and I didn’t have anything to do. I’m in the best health I’ve ever been in, plus, I have all these wonderful ladies.”
And for a roster full of college kids away from their homes during the summer, they serve as a Nana to the team as well.
“These boys...college boys, are my heart and soul.”
