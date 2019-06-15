Summer-like heat returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
This evening’s weather is perfect for getting outside, with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset, mostly clear skies and a light breeze from the southeast. We’ll have clear skies overnight, but we the humidity will increase a bit, meaning it won’t be as comfortable on Sunday. Father’s Day starts out in the mid to upper 60s inland, with lower 70s along the coast.
A few coastal showers are possible in the morning. These will push inland into the afternoon. Most of us will miss out on the rain, but a downpour or two is possible. This shouldn't mess up our Father's Day plans, but keep in mind it will be warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The beaches will be cooler, but watch out for rip currents if you plan on getting in the water!
Rain chances continue into the work week, peaking midweek as a shot of energy moves into our area, supporting a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This more active pattern will help what is left of our drought conditions. Afternoon temperatures will also be more summer-like, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s though the week into this coming weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
