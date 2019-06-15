Thousands squish through JCB MudFest

“It fouses on early childhood development," said Tonya Poole, the Vice President of Human Resources for JCB North America. "It’s a NAEYC (National Association for the Education of Young Children) certified center, so best in class. That center also serves as a food pantry, job readiness, all of the things that a family would need to get back up on their feet and running, so this is our way to give back to the community and at the same, time open up the campus for others to enjoy a bit of JCB.”