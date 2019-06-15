Thousands squish through JCB MudFest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thouands of people got dirty in Pooler on Saturday for a good cause.
2019′s JCB MudFest was the biggest ever, with 2,000 people sliding into the finish line.
That’s about a 30% increase in the number of people crawling under and climbing over obstacles throughout the course.
MudFest is a fundraiser for the Lady Bamford Center in West Chatham County, which serves children in homeless or low-income families.
This year’s MudFest raised $140,000 for the center.
“It fouses on early childhood development," said Tonya Poole, the Vice President of Human Resources for JCB North America. "It’s a NAEYC (National Association for the Education of Young Children) certified center, so best in class. That center also serves as a food pantry, job readiness, all of the things that a family would need to get back up on their feet and running, so this is our way to give back to the community and at the same, time open up the campus for others to enjoy a bit of JCB.”
The center serves about 100 kids from six weeks to four-years-old every year.
Poole says without this community support, they couldn’t help as many children.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.