Humid, summer-like week ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sea breeze sparked a few showers this afternoon, but the coast will be clear this evening. There are a couple isolated showers west of I-95, but these should diminish after sunset. If you have Father’s Day plans outside this evening, keep in mind that it is humid, but the weather won’t stop you from celebrating.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.05′ 8:31PM | -0.25′ 3:03AM | 6.69′ 8:42AM
Overnight, we will dry out but see moist air increase across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcounty. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is another chance for isolated sea breeze showers Monday afternoon, but it is another day where more people miss out on the rain than see it. Highs top out in the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.
This summer-like pattern continues into the middle of the week, when stormier weather is expected. Our rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday, with an isolated stronger storm possible each afternoon into the weekend.
Highs this week will be in the lower 90s, with slightly warmer air likely during this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
