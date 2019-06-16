Man suffering serious injuries after 37th Street hit and run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigative Unit is continuing their investigation after a 52-year-old man received serious injuries after a hit and run on Saturday
Officers found the victim on the 1100 block of 37th Street. The victim was pushing a shopping cart west on the north side of East 37th Street when he was hit from behind by a gold car. The impact drove the victim and his shopping cart into a parked car.
The gold car left the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (912) 525-2421. Tips can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
