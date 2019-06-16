Savannah Country Day School hosts fifth annual Stuart Sligh Jr. Memorial Baseball Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday afternoon at Savannah Country Day School, the baseball team took the field for a very special series of games.
It was the fifth annual Stuart Sligh Jr. Memorial Baseball tournament. “Stu”, as his friends called him, was a sophomore in high school when he died tragically in a car accident at age 16.
“Well it’s all bittersweet. You know, everything we do. Coming to this baseball field is extremely hard for me, but coming here to see these guys, to see Stu’s friends, to see these athletes- see them doing something in honor of Stu, I think it’s real important for us. It is therapeutic," said Stuart Sligh Sr.
He was a stand-out football and baseball player for the Hornets, so each year local teams and a team of Country Day alumni gather to play in his honor.
Benedictine Military School beat Country Day in game one 15-1, but Savannah Country Day rallied back to win game two 8-2 against the Cadets.
The current Hornets baseball team beat their alumni in game three by a final score of 3-2, but the event is so much more than what happens on the field.
Stu’s parents were in attendance and several of his friends and former teammates suited up for the alumni team.
SCDS Head Baseball Coach Nate Ward said as long as he is coach, the event will continue.
"It’s great. It gives the kids a sense of what the game really means, so getting back to our roots of just fun baseball. Fortunate enough to have the umpires out here to call a really good game, but it means the world to them and it means the world to the guys coming back that were in Stuart Sligh’s class, so it means everything.
