Savannah organization holds walk to support homeless veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A group in Savannah is holding a walk on Sunday evening to benefit the Tiny House Project, saying that they want to do more for the homeless community.
The organizers have been doing events to support the homeless community, but members of the group Shine just simply wanted to do more.
Eric Bailey is a member of Shine, which is a community organization that has done the event before. He says he wants this year to be bigger and better, which is why he is getting the word out early.
Bailey found out last year that a significant number of people who are homeless are a part of the working class. He says for the last four years, he has participated in feed the hungry, working with churches and the city mission to care for the homeless.
“To me, that’s the biggest aim that we are trying to push every penny towards affordable housing,” said Bailey, referencing the Tiny House Project
