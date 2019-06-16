Whale Branch alumni hosts free football camp for students

SEABROOK, S.C. (WTOC) - Saturday in the Lowcountry, one Whale Branch alumni gave back to his Alma Mater.
Miami Dolphin’s cornerback Dee Delaney, who grew up in Beaufort County visited Whale Branch Middle School where he was at one time a student and hosted a free football clinic for about 200 kids.
Delaney said his message to the campers was simple.
“Education is key, because at the end of the day, anything can happen. You could break your leg, break an arm, so you just want to have a fall-back going with your education, but just come out and have fun, you know? Everybody can’t make it to the NFL. That’s why I say education is key.”
They each got a free tee-shirt, lunch, lots of new skills, and autographs.
“I just think it’s important, because, you know, everybody watch the NFL and watch the NBA, but you need to see it in actual reality, you know? Somebody from your neighborhood actually make it to the NFL, that’s a- that’s huge. Huge for the community itself. I just feel like for them to have the opportunity to see somebody, be around somebody and just know that they have the opportunity to get out the community is a good thing for me and that’s why I come back and do it,” Delaney said.
He added he has a lot of fun doing these type of events.
There were some players on hand from Clemson, Wofford and even the NFL helping out.
After his days at Whale Branch Early College High School, Delaney went on to star at The Citadel before transferring to the University of Miami.
