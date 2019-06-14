13 arrested in record welfare fraud sweep

- Jessica Driscoll, age 29, Ogdensburg, arraigned on June 14, 2019 in Canton Town Court on charges of Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a class D felony and two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, class E felonies. The defendant is alleged to have received $3,789.80 in Public Assistance Benefits she was not entitled to receive after failing to accurately report income information.