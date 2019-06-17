Bulloch County schools to hold meeting focusing on disadvantaged students

BULLOCH CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Bulloch County and other school districts can get millions of dollars in federal aid to help different groups of students. But they have to show their progress and get input from parents and the public.
They hold an open meeting each June for anyone to discuss concerns and ways to help students in a host of categories. School district leaders use the input when they ask for federal funds and report back their progress. Georgi Darsey helps oversee the project and says the funding helps the district provides extra services for students who need them.
“Our Title 1C funds help our migrant students,” said Georgi Darsey with Bulloch County Schools. “We have funds designated for foster children, children that are homeless, as well as students that are in facilities for neglected and delinquent.”
She says their goals for those students mirror ones for the district: increasing literacy, raising graduation rates, and improving social and emotional learning. Parents and others can still offer their input online through the school district’s website.
She says they hold these meetings throughout the school year, but try to have one in th summer too so some people can come that can’t attend the others, like teachers.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.