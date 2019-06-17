Casting call this weekend in Savannah for Amazon’s TV show, ‘The Underground Railroad’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A casting call will be held this weekend for Amazon’s new TV show, The Underground Railroad.
Both professional and amateur actors, age 10+, who live in Savannah, are being sought. Auditions will be held Friday June 21 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
If you are interested, please sign up for an audition time here.
A scene will be emailed to you prior to the audition to read with the casting director on camera. Make sure to bring a headshot/resume with you. If you have any questions, email savannahlocationcast@gmail.com.
Filming begins in early August.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.