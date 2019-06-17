City of Savannah to hold public meeting on alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah will hold two meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the alchohol ordinances.
The first meeting will be this Wednesday, and the second will be June 26th.
Both will be held at the Liberty City Community Center on Mills B. Lane Boulevard beginning at 6 p.m.
Residents will get the chance to discuss and ask any questions they might have about the Alcohol Overlay District Ordinance and the proposal to establish a fourth overlay district in the fifth district.
The Alcohol Density Overlay District was created to focus on the amount of bars, restaurants, and convenience stores serving alcohol in specific areas that have contributed to what the City calls “undesirable activities". Specifically littering, loitering, aggressive panhandling, noise, and increased vehicular traffic.
