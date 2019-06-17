Consider This: Heroes Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A couple of years ago, the City of Savannah re-named the road to the main gate at Hunter Army Airfield to Heroes Way. A fitting tribute to the thousands of brave men and women who pass through those gates daily, all in the name of serving our country.
While each person stationed at Hunter is a hero, every now and then, we are privileged to cross paths with a hero among heroes. Such is the case of Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Dwyer. Up until last week’s Change of Command ceremony, Lt. Col. Dwyer spent the past two years serving as the Garrison Commander at Hunter, but to our community, he was so much more.
Back in 2006, during his third combat mission in Afghanistan, Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and eye during a firefight. But he never lost his sense of duty or service to our country.
I recently asked Bill Cathcart, a man who is as familiar with our military as any civilian around, what makes Lt. Col. so special. His response was:
"Life-changing combat injuries forced Ken Dwyer to work longer and harder to regain full duty status in the Army he loves. From his own experience, he urges others not to let people tell you what you can't do. Instead go on to show them what you can do, whether in the Army or in life."
Consider This: In his two years at Hunter, the Lt. Colonel shared his story of inspiration with whomever would listen. It’s a story that shows how we can all be better versions of ourselves, no matter what the circumstances and for that, we salute Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer and thank him for his service to our country, and our community.
