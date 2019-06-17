CSX to begin railroad crossing closures in several area counties

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Bryan, Long, Liberty, and Wayne counties should prepare to possibly be impacted by several railroad crossing closures happening this month.
CSX says crews need to replace crossties and replace the road going over the railroad tracks. Because of this work, drivers can’t just go around the crews, so they are going to have to reroute traffic.
The first round of railroad crossing closures is expected to begin this week in South Bryan County. Crews will be working on the crossings at Cartertown Road near Oakstead Drive and Daniel Siding Road crossing near Daniel Siding Loop Road and Singleton Road. CSX says crews will begin at one part of the track and then work their way down. So, how long the closure will last all depends on how quickly the crews are able to get the work done. The work should begin on Monday. As of Monday morning at 6:30 a.m., WTOC was at the crossing at Daniel Siding Road which was still open but the barriers were ready to be set up.
Railroad crossing work will also take place at a few other area crossings as well. Closings in Liberty County could also begin this week, possibly as soon as Tuesday. Crews will be working on crossings at Mt. Olive Church Road between Fleming Loop Road and Tunie Miller Road, and on Pate Rogers Road between Cook Road and Leroy Coffer Highway.
And around Thursday, drivers in Midway can expect to be rerouted at Lambert Road near Westfield Road.
