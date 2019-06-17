CSX to begin railroad crossing closures in several area counties

The first round of railroad crossing closures is expected to begin this week in South Bryan County. Crews will be working on the crossings at Cartertown Road near Oakstead Drive and Daniel Siding Road crossing near Daniel Siding Loop Road and Singleton Road. CSX says crews will begin at one part of the track and then work their way down. So, how long the closure will last all depends on how quickly the crews are able to get the work done. The work should begin on Monday. As of Monday morning at 6:30 a.m., WTOC was at the crossing at Daniel Siding Road which was still open but the barriers were ready to be set up.