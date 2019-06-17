Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-17-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure influences our weather today keeping our rain chances low. An inland trough develops Tuesday through Friday increase our afternoon rain and storm chances. High pressure returns for the weekend. Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 85-92. Tonight will see any showers or storms ending by 9pm, lows 70-76. Tuesday will see a slight chance for a morning shower then a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 85-91. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storm, highs in the low to mid 90s. Friday will be partly cloudy it’s a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. The tropics remain all quiet with no tropical development expected in the next few days.