Documentary remembering the Emanuel 9 set to open in theaters nationwide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A documentary honoring the Emanuel 9 is set to be released on Monday, and it’ll be playing for only two days in select theaters nationwide.
“Emanuel” tells the story of the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. That’s when a gunman opened fire during a Bible study, killing nine parishioners.
The more than hour-long documentary features interviews with survivors of that event as well as family members. It aims at sharing the untold stories of them and the victims.
“The documentary powerfully weaves the history of race relations in Charleston, the significance and impact of Mother Emanuel Church, and the hope that somehow emerges in the aftermath,” the filmmakers wrote.
NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon are its executive producers. Actress Mariska Hargitay co-produced it, and Brian Ivie directed.
“The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness," Curry said.
All of the producers' proceeds from this film will go to the victims' families and the survivors.
In the Charleston area, the documentary will be playing at three theaters. All starting at 7 p.m. on Monday.
- Regal Charles Town Square 18 on Mall Drive in North Charleston
- Movies 8 Summerville on Ladson Road
- Terrace Theater on Maybank Highway on James Island
The movie will also be back in those same theaters one last time on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
