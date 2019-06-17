Federal disaster aid on the way for blueberry growers in South GA

ALMA, Ga. (WTOC) - Blueberry growers in South Georgia may become more optimistic, as they are part of a $19.1 billion in disaster aid from Washington.
Growers sat around the table Monday with Congressman Buddy Carter to talk about federal disaster aid passed by lawmakers and signed by the president just this month. It helps them try to rebound from two years of late freezes that wiped out almost the entire crop.
"It should have never taken this long, particularly for the blueberry growers who suffered devastating losses in 2017 and 2018.
Carter told the group the disaster relief got bogged down in Washington politics, and he had to lobby to get their losses counted into the package. Growers like Lane Wade say they’re glad the help is finally on the way.
“There are a lot of guys that, without this, wouldn’t be around next year,” Wade said. “There are also some that are more diversified. They might have less on the dinner table this year, but there would be around next year.”
Carter says blueberries now account for $1 billion of Georgia’s economy, and one-third of some small town banks’ assets.
“If those blueberries go, that bank goes. If that bank goes, the community goes. That’s why this was so vitally important,” Carter said.
Congressman Carter’s office tells WTOC there is no timetable yet for how soon the money will get to the growers. Getting approved is the hardest part. They expect the USDA will get the process started as soon as possible now that it’s approved.
