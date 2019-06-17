Former Bulldog stars Hardman, Holyfield to host Savannah youth camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, former Georgia Bulldog fan favorites Nick Chubb and Sony Michel hosted a youth football camp for hundreds of area kids at Savannah Country Day School.
This summer, another duo of Dawg stars will make their way to the Coastal Empire.
Mecole Hardman and Elijah Holyfield will host a youth camp July 13 at Country Day’s Saunders Field during time off before their first NFL seasons.
“It’s an opportunity for our community to get involved and be around some guys that are pretty special in terms of athletic ability and marketability with the next level,” says new Country Day head football coach Jim Collis. “That’s the reason for me the camp is so great.”
Hardman had 60 career receptions and 11 receiving touchdowns in three seasons in Athens. He also led the NCAA in yards per punt return in 2018.
Holyfield rushed for 1340 career yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons between the hedges.
Both are set for their rookie NFL seasons in 2019. Hardman was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, while Holyfield signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
For more info on the camp, go to: http://everettsm.com/camp/elijah-holyfield-mecole-hardman-esm-football-camp-2/
