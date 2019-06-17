Investigation underway after teen shot on Audubon Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Cloverdale neighborhood of Savannah Monday morning.
According to the Savannah Police Department, a 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound on Audubon Drive. The victim reported the shooting occurred near the Forest City Branch Library. There is no word on his condition or the extent of his injuries at this time.
If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Savannah Police Department or Crimestoppers at 912-234.2020.
Area of where the victim said the shooting took place:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.