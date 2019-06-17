Man recovering after likely shark bite in Wilmington River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man says he was bitten by a shark over the weekend near his dock on the Wilmington River.
Family friends say it happened Sunday morning. It left him with a line of bite marks on his upper arm.
Many people probably didn’t know sharks could be in the river, but the UGA Aquarium Curator says the salty water here can make it appealing for sharks or other big fish.
As Ron Flowers backed his boat into the Wilmington River Monday, he wasn’t worried about what could be in the water with him.
“Spent just about my whole life on saltwater, and sharks live there. We’re just visiting. People shouldn’t be surprised that sharks are in the water,” he said.
However, a lot of people on Facebook were shocked after seeing the photo.
“This is the first incident that I’ve ever heard of in the Wilmington River,” said Devin Dumont, Curator, UGA Aquarium.
Dumont says sharks will sometimes use salty water, like the Wilmington River, as a nursery.
“One of the most common shark species that we have is the Atlantic Sharpnose,” he said. "There could also be some sandbar sharks, or juvenile black tip sharks.
Some online speculated the bite came from a Tiger or Bull shark, but Dumont says that’s not likely so far inland. He says shark bites are not uncommon, but there are some things you can do while you’re in the water to reduce your risk of being bitten.
“Don’t go swimming where people are fishing,” Dumont said. "If there’s bait in the water attracting large fish or predators, you don’t want to be swimming in that area. Try to avoid certain times of day to go swimming, like dawn and dusk.
He also suggests you avoid wearing flashy items in the water that could attract attention.
Dumont says as many as 10 shark species use Georgia estuaries like this for nurseries.
