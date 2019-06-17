Mighty Eighth holds screening of World War II documentary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force held a screening of the documentary “Return to Hardwick” on Sunday afternoon.
The film focuses on the 93rd Bomb Group and their accomplishments.
They were the most decorated, most traveled, and most effective bomber group of World War 2.
A forum was also held filmmaker Michel Sellers on Sunday alongside the documentary’s narrator Michael Cudlitz, known for his work on shows like Band of Brothers and The Walking Dead.
Cudlitz says the most important part of documentarys like this is to keep the veterans stories alive.
“And for our country not forgetting that generation we’re losing on a daily basis, it’s important to document these stories while they’re still with us to tell us those stories as opposed to learning something second and third hand and not just through photographs,” said Cudlitz.
