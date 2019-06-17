Mission Act provides local veterans with more healthcare options

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Veteran Affairs has launched new healthcare options under the Mission Act.
St. Joseph’s Candler says they are a part of that act, meaning veterans won’t have to book an appointment at a VA facility for minor medical conditions anymore. The St. Joseph’s Candler locations will now treat veterans on a walk-in basis, and no appointment is ever necessary.
Some of the minor medical conditions that can be treated include strep throat, minor burns, pink eye, ear or skin infections. Lab testing and x rays can also be done.
When veterans go to the St. Joseph’s Candler locations, they just have to say they are using their VA urgent care benefits. St. Joseph’s Candler says before this new law was in place, veterans would have to drive more than 40 miles or wait more than 30 days for a VA appointment.
Dr. Danello with St. Joseph’s Candler says it is an honor to serve the veterans and provide them with healthcare.
“We see this as helping the VA cut their wait times tremendously,” he said. “They do a good job here in Savannah with their clinic. It’s hard to get in for months for some of these veterans to get seen for minor stuff, and if we can intervene and treat a skin problem or a person that has bad bronchitis, great. We’ll do it that day.”
The program starts in July. Veterans can go to any of the seven locations to be seen.
