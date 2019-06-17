More alligator sightings happening in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - More alligators are starting to pop up in residential neighborhoods across parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Last week and this weekend alone, several WTOC viewers have called and emailed us pictures and videos of sightings.
One Richmond Hill resident who’s lived in the area for 20 years says last week, she saw one in a place she never thought she would. Like most people in her neighborhood, she says she’s used to seeing alligators in the lagoon behind her house, but not at the mailbox.
“I went to the mailbox one day, and there was a smaller gator in the ditch with all the water, and that kind of alarmed me a little bit because I’m not used to seeing them outside this water here, so that made me nervous a little bit,” Trish Bond said. “As I made some noise, I took pictures of him, but then when I made a little noise, he kind of backed up into the pipe that goes under our driveway, so I just left him alone.”
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says gator sightings are increased right now because places like Richmond Hill, Pooler, and Savannah are experiencing a lot of growth and land development.
“As these areas get developed, they get pushed out, so they’ll find whatever freshwater body they can find to inhabit to look for prey to live their lives, especially with a lot of the rain we’ve been having lately," said wildlife biologist, Kara Day.
Day says alligators used to be endangered, but although people have been seeing them more often, that doesn’t mean there’s an increase of alligators altogether.
“The loss of habitat. So, if there was a pond there originally, and there were woods around it, nobody would ever notice an alligator in there, but once that wooded area gets developed and turned into an apartment complex or something like that, then the alligator may not necessarily move away from there. It may just stay in the same place,” Day said.
There is a dam that goes all the way around the Richmond Hill neighborhood, so many residents like Bond say when DNR comes to remove them, usually they are back within a few months. DNR says if residents see an alligator over four feet, to call them. Anything less is not a threat.
As for Bond, she says she still doesn’t know if the gator she saw is still in the ditch.
Georgia DNR says hunting alligator season begins in August, and any residents can be entered in a lottery system to be drawn for a tag. The tag allows them to take one alligator recreationally. If interested, click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.