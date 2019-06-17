New chief being sworn in for Savannah Fire Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah will officially swear in a new fire chief on Monday.
Derik Minard has nearly three decades of professional firefighting experience. He’ll be sworn in as Chief of Savannah Fire Rescue Monday afternoon.
Minard started working last week and has spent that time getting to know his crew. He's also been out working emergency scenes already. His first was a fire at an abandoned hotel last Tuesday. That happened on his first full day of work, and he was out directing crews the entire night.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place Monday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
Minard will replace Mark Revenew, who was serving as Savannah Fire Rescue’s interim chief.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.