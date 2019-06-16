Remembering the Emanuel Nine 4 years later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow marks four years since the lives of nine people were taken at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
Several events are taking place to remember the victims.
This morning there was a special Sunday service at Mother Emanuel. 15 people received Outstanding Service awards in Emergency and Caring response.
Later today the Charleston Forum will give nonprofits focusing on race and social justice issues a chance to find volunteers and donors.
The Forum will then host a space for the community to share ideas at 4 p.m. Reverend Eric S.C. Manning and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, another house of worship hit with gun violence, will be speaking.
On Monday The Meeting Place Church and Spotlight Theaters in Columbia is coming together for a special showing of the documentary, Emanuel.
Before the movie, the church and theater will host a space to reflect on that tragic day when nine people were killed.
Judi Gatson will moderate the conversation. The discussion starts at 6:30 p.m. and the viewing will follow at 7:30.
