Richmond Hill Shooting Range set to reopen following 9-month renovation project

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nine months since the Richmond Hill Shooting Range closed for renovations. The facility has spent that time getting a much-needed facelift from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Over the course of this nine-month renovation project, those with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this shooting range has seen many improvements.
There will be a special re-opening ceremony held on Monday, June 17. The ceremony will be attended by state representatives, DNR board members, and the Commissioner for Georgia DNR. Attendees will get to see some of the renovation work that’s been done over the past nine months.
The facility will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 a.m. It’s located at 803 Kilkenny Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
