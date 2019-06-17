Road closures for I-16/I-95 improvement project on Monday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing parts of two major interstates for work on the Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 improvement project.
The I-516 eastbound ramp to I-16 eastbound will be closed until Monday morning at 6 a.m.
Also, right lanes of I-16 will be closed in both directions between mile marker 157 and 158. The westbound closure starts Saturday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The eastbound closure runs Sunday, June 16, through Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
